Nasarawa APC suspends commissioner over alleged insubordination.

He said that the suspension of Alizaga was to pave way for thorough investigation into his alleged insubordination to party leadership in his ward.

“As you can see, we have received formal complaint/petition against Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Salihu Alizaga from the APC leadership of Nasarawa Eggon/Alizaga ward, that is his ward.

“We have decided to constitute a seven man committee to investigate the allegation levelled against the commissioner by the party leadership of his ward.

“It is in view of this that we (the leadership of the party) at the local government level decided to suspend the commissioner pending the outcome of the investigation on his alleged insubordination,” he said.

Moses urged the committee to do a thorough job in the interest of the party and for the overall development of the country.

He urged stakeholders of the party in the area to work in unity in order to take the party to greater height.

Earlier, Mr Umar Dahiru, the Secretary, APC, Nasarawa Eggon local government, while reading the formal complaint/petition against the commissioner, alleged that Alizaga has being interfering in the affairs of the party in his ward without the permission of the party.

The petition was read by the secretary through Mr Danjuma Haruna, the Assistant Youth Leader, APC, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area.

The letter read thus: “Sir, it is on record that we severally invited Dr Salihu Ahmed Alizaga, the Hon. Commissioner for Land and Survey, for party meetings at ward level (Nasarawa Eggon/Alizaga ward) and he never attended one of our invitation.

“When we approached him for not coming to the party meeting, he will always say ‘as far I am concerned, I am the leader of the party from ward to the local government level being the Hon. Commissioner representing the good people of Nasarawa Eggon LGA’.

“The last incident happened which necessitated us to write this complain is within your knowledge.

“On Saturday, the 17th day of July, 2021, the critical stakeholders of our great party (APC) at the Local Government level summoned a meeting in Nasarawa Eggon under your leadership to see how to agree on a consensus candidate at the forthcoming local government election.

“The Hon. Commissioner whom he claimed to be party leader in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government with other stakeholders he mentioned in media were also invited to the meeting, but they refused to attend the meeting.

“We, therefore, humbly wish to place on record that the conduct/ actions of the Hon. Commissioner is not only wrong but totally illegal, unconstitutional for our great party and it is therefore unacceptable.”

Responding, Mr Bala Moses, the Secretary of the investigative committee, promised to discharge their assignment without fear of favour.

Moses however urged members of the party to avail the committee with useful information that would enable them do a thorough job.