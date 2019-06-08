Maikeffi made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi on Saturday.

According to him, all is now set for the inauguration of the sixth Nasarawa State House of Assembly this Monday, June 10, 2019.

“The exercise will be holding at the Chamber of the State Assembly along Shendam Road, Lafia, at 10 a.m.

“The exercise is to usher in the 24 new legislators that are expected to make laws for the state in the next four years,’’ he said.

Maikeffi called on all the 24 members-elect representing various constituencies in the state to attend the all-important occasion.

He also invited interesting members of the public to grace the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fifth assembly held its valedictory session on June 6, marking its end.

NAN reports that the Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya), during the valedictory session, noted that the House had passed over 40 bills and more than 80 resolutions.

He said that the bills and resolutions had direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state between 2015 and 2019.