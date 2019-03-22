Mr Adeyemi Azeez, National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Azeez, NANS describes the tribunal victory of Adeleke as a clear hope for the nations democracy.

NANS equally commends President Muhammadu Buhari for once again proving the Nigerians that he is a man of integrity and would not for any reason manipulate or economise the integrity of this country's democracy for any selfish or party interest.

We commend the determined sincerity and commitment of the Osun guber tribunal for not compromising the truth.

NANS hereby implores other states gubernatorial tribunals, to emulate the worthy and sincere practise of the Osun tribunal, he said.

Azeez added that the judgment would go a long way in restoring, redeeming and re-positioning the integrity of Nigeria's hard earned democracy.