The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

According to Daily Post, the organisations described President Buhari action as a mockery of the country’s constitution.

Buhari suspended Onnoghen on Friday, January 25, 2019, and appointed Tanko Mohammed as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Speaking further, NANS spokesman, Adeyemi Azeez, in a statement issued to newsmen, wondered why the President has refused to act on the bribery allegation levelled against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

The statement reads “The national leadership of NANS condemned in totality the suspension of the CJN by President Muhammad Buhari, as it is obvious that the president lacks the constitutional power to suspend the CJN.

“NANS describes this as a day light robbery and mockery of the country’s constitution and a total threat on the country’s hard earned democracy.

“NANS make bold to say that it is obvious that President Buhari has shifted from been integrity conscious; this is nothing but a total disrespect for the rule of law.

“NANS is convinced beyond doubts, that President Muhammad Buhari’s fight against corruption isn’t basically targeted towards some persons, as NANS had severally called on the President to sanction Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, on a well-established video revelations of bribery against him.

“It saddens our hearts that the president till date had done nothing to sanction Ganduje, but was so quick in sanctioning the CJN.

“NANS hereby declares the suspension of the CJN as null and void.”

Niger-Delta group disowns Onnoghen

Meanwhile, youths in the Niger-Delta, under the aegis of United Niger Delta Youth Council have disowned Onnoghen.

According to the group, the suspended CJN has brought shame to the region.

The President of the group, Jackson Bob-Manuel also called on Onnoghen to face the law rather than whip-up ethic and religious sentiments.