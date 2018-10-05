All three challengers for the party's ticket agreed to step down for Alabi to emerge the APC's candidate.
The businessman will contest in the 2019 general elections in his bid to become the representative of Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency of Oyo State.
All three challengers for the party's ticket agreed to step down for Alabi to emerge the APC's candidate to contest for the seat on Thursday, October 4, 2018.
He took to his Twitter account (@akinalabi) on Thursday to announce his victory.
He posted, "I have just been declared the winner of the primary election after the other contestants, Hon Jenrade, Hon Adewale Ishola and Hon Adio all stepped down for me.
"I will be APC's House of Reps candidate for Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency next year. Thank you all."
The NairaBet CEO had earlier announced his ambition in April when he disclosed his decision to run for office in 2019. He also announced his decision to resign from NairaBet to concentrate on his campaign in June, noting that he would return to his position if he loses the election.