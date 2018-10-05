Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NairaBet CEO, Akin Alabi, wins APC ticket to contest for House of Reps

Akin Alabi NairaBet CEO wins APC ticket to contest for House of Reps seat

All three challengers for the party's ticket agreed to step down for Alabi to emerge the APC's candidate.

  • Published:
NairaBet CEO, Akin Alabi, wins APC ticket for House of Reps play NairaBet CEO, Akin Alabi (Twitter/@akinalabi)

Akin Alabi, the chief executive officer of betting site, NairaBet, has won the ticket of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) to contest for a seat in the Federal House of Representatives.

The businessman will contest in the 2019 general elections in his bid to become the representative of Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency of Oyo State.

All three challengers for the party's ticket agreed to step down for Alabi to emerge the APC's candidate to contest for the seat on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

He took to his Twitter account (@akinalabi) on Thursday to announce his victory.

He posted, "I have just been declared the winner of the primary election after the other contestants, Hon Jenrade, Hon Adewale Ishola and Hon Adio all stepped down for me.

"I will be APC's House of Reps candidate for Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency next year. Thank you all."

 

The NairaBet CEO had earlier announced his ambition in April when he disclosed his decision to run for office in 2019. He also announced his decision to resign from NairaBet to concentrate on his campaign in June, noting that he would return to his position if he loses the election.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Governor Ambode’s rise and fall is a lesson for students...bullet
2 Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu Oshiomhole backs result of Lagos governorship...bullet
3 Ambode Tinubu explains why he fell out with Lagos Governorbullet

Related Articles

2019 Elections Sen. Umaru loses bid for fresh tenure
In Benue Former Deputy Gov, Lawani, picks Senatorial ticket
In Katsina Ex-PDP governorship candidate defects to APC
Masari Governor’s Chief of Staff wins APC ticket for Katsina South Senatorial district
Primaries Obahiagbon, serving lawmakers pick APC tickets in Edo
2019 Election Sen. Smart Adeyemi picks APC senatorial ticket to battle Dino for Kogi West seat
APC Primaries We are looking for way out of our crises – Governors forum
Pulse Opinion Sanwo-Olu should fix the many typos in his press statements for goodness sake!
2019 General Elections Buhari to constitute Campaign Council after APC convention
Gamawa, Misau 2 APC defectors pick PDP’s senatorial tickets in Bauchi unopposed

Politics

Yakubu Barde
In Kaduna Barde, 4-time Reps member, others, pick PDP tickets
PDP members at a convention
2019 Elections Nothing can stop our national Convention – PDP
Senator Ben Bruce has welcomed the Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Tambuwal I’ll do a lot of things differently, if voted as president — Sokoto Gov.
INEC bars 23 political parties from Osun governorship election
INEC Deadline for conduct of primaries, resolution of disputes remains Oct. 7
X
Advertisement