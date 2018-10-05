news

Akin Alabi, the chief executive officer of betting site, NairaBet, has won the ticket of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) to contest for a seat in the Federal House of Representatives.

The businessman will contest in the 2019 general elections in his bid to become the representative of Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency of Oyo State.

All three challengers for the party's ticket agreed to step down for Alabi to emerge the APC's candidate to contest for the seat on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

He took to his Twitter account (@akinalabi) on Thursday to announce his victory.

He posted, "I have just been declared the winner of the primary election after the other contestants, Hon Jenrade, Hon Adewale Ishola and Hon Adio all stepped down for me.

"I will be APC's House of Reps candidate for Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency next year. Thank you all."

