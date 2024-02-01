₦30 million nomination fee a litmus test for gubernatorial race – LP warns

Ogbalol Kelly, the party’s state chairman, delivered this stern warning on Wednesday in Benin City. Kelly staunchly defended the party’s stance, pointing out that the ₦30 million fee is substantially lower than what other major political parties demand for their gubernatorial hopefuls.

Speaking on the financial demands associated with political offices in Nigeria, Kelly referenced the recent general elections, stating, "Qualification alone is insufficient; aspirants must exhibit the financial capability and capacity to fund campaigns and fulfill other election requirements. Therefore, any aspirant incapable of meeting the fee lacks the capacity to compete in the gubernatorial election."

Acknowledging the financial challenges faced by political parties, Kelly justified the fee as a crucial funding source, particularly considering potential issues during primaries and elections, such as legal disputes and logistical challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly disclosed that the party had implemented a 50% reduction in the fee for women, aiming to encourage and facilitate their active participation in the gubernatorial election.

Highlighting the proactive steps taken by LP, Kelly revealed that two gubernatorial aspirants, one male and one female, have already acquired the party’s forms. He urged other potential candidates to follow suit and make the necessary financial commitments.

Kelly assured aspirants of a fair and level playing field, emphasising that meeting the nomination fee demonstrates a candidate's commitment and capability to navigate the challenges of the gubernatorial race.