Naira Scarcity: Tinubu tells Nigerians what to do

"This is a challenging period in the life of our country when our people are made to stay on the line for hours to get fuel and even get their own money from the banks.

“I empathise with Nigerians across the country especially the poor masses who have been made to bear the brunt and pains of the CBN Naira policy and fuel scarcity the most.

“While government continues to work to solve these problems, let’s stay calm, maintain the peace and continue to shun and avoid any act capable of causing civil unrest and disharmony."

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, February 07, 2023, Asiwaju Tinubu said he sympathises with the people especially the downtrodden who have been made to bear the brunt of the new naira policy by the Central Bank and irregular supply of petrol that have combined to inflict avoidable pains on the masses.

Tinubu commends NNPC: He commends the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Limited for the fuel supply relief being enjoyed in the Federal Capital Territory and urges the company to step up its act to bring relief round the country.

Tinubu to CBN: He also urges the CBN not to be dogmatic in the deadline it has fixed for the transition from old Naira notes to the new one, especially as the unintended consequence of the policy has been massive pain on our people.

What puts Tinubu in distress: The former governor said he is distressed by news of cash strapped farmers having to sell their products excessively cheap to avoid losing all. Such dispiriting experience in the short term may be a disincentive to our hardworking farmers.