RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Naira Scarcity: Rise above the frustration, vote APC – Akeredolu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged the people of the state to rise above frustration occasioned by the fuel and naira scarcity, and vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the general election.

Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

Akeredolu, who made the plea in a state broadcast on Thursday in Akure, noted that the purpose of the fuel and naira notes scarcity was to de-market the APC government.

“For us as a government, our stand then and even today remains the same.

“We are convinced that both the ill-timed Cash Swap Policy and the artificial scarcity of fuel are both lethal injections deliberately administered to de-market government, create an uncontrollable crisis in the nation, brew disaffection between the people and government, and finally frustrate the 2023 general election.

“To say the least, it is a dagger drawn at the heart of the ruling APC on the eve of the elections in order to destroy it and the governments it controls at the federal and state levels.

“As the nation trudges on, our resolve to deepen democracy and good governance must remain unflinching and abiding.

“Despite the desperate efforts by selfish and subversive elements within government, to destroy the multiparty politics in Nigeria, the dividends of good governance brought to the people by APC remain indelible in the recent history of our state in particular, and the nation in general,” he said.

Akeredolu, while empathising with the people, said first-hand experience and credible reports received, indicated the painful daily experiences of the people across all commercial banks, as well as the queues at filling stations across the state and the entire country.

He lamented that the experience of the people in rural areas would be better imagined with the unpalatable experiences at the city centres.

“Recall that in the course of these circumstances, I have offered clear and unequivocal statements as our stand on this dangerous and unfortunate adventure.

“It is also an attempt to abuse the principle of rotational presidency by denying a section of this country its legitimate right thereby fuelling ethnic disaffection and creating a grave constitutional crisis in the country.

“My message to you is that despite all the well-planned intrigues to deny you of your democratic rights and the future and prosperity of your offspring, which Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu represents, I urge you to troop out massively and vote for the APC on Saturday,” he pleaded.

The governor also urged the people to eschew violence before, during and after the elections.

“Maintain peace and civility. Go out and vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Federal Republic of Nigeria and all other candidates of APC into the Senate and House of Representatives.

“You are also enjoined to vote for APC candidates at other elections,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

