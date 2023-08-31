ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NAGGW spends ₦81.2bn to plant 21m trees in 11 states - Reps

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chairman of the committee decried the persistent of environmental challenges in spite of funds put into the programme.

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]
House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The investigation is from 2015 till date Rep. Isma’ila Dabo, the Chairman of the committee in Abuja, decried the persistent of environmental challenges in spite of funds put into the programme.

He said the funds put by the Federal Government and international partners necessitated the investigation. He said the committee would embark on, on-the-spot assessment tour to all the projects executed under this scheme to ascertain the claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the committee was not out to scandalise any individual or organisation but only to ensure that public funds were utilised for the purpose they were given.

“We will not shy away from pointing fingers where necessary, not out of personal animosity but simply in the national interest of our nation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 11 states where the trees are planted are: Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Yobe and Borno.

The committee expressed displeasure over conflicting financial reports submitted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and office of the Accountant General of the Federation (oAGF) to the committee.

Piqued by the inability of the agency to substantiate most of the tree planting projects carried out so far, the committee said 80% of trees planted by the agency did not survive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the documents submitted by the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mrs Oluwatoyin Madein showed that the total sum of ₦‎19.378 billion was released from the derivation and Ecology Accounts to the agency from Feb 2019 to date.

Responding to questions from the committee, NAGGW Managing Director, Dr Yusuf Bukar, said the Great Green Wall Act was signed by Mr. President in 2015. He said it enabled the agency to implement the Nigerian component of the programme as an initiative of the African Union being implemented in 11 African countries.

This according to him, is to address the problem of land degradation, desertification, drought, climate change and livelihood of affected communities. He said the agency planted 1 million trees in Borno, Yobe and other states, adding that ₦‎2.4 billion was released in the first phase and ₦‎7.3 billion released in the second phase.

He added that the fund accruing into the agency’s account included 15% of the ecological fund for the Great Green Wall, contribution of fund from the natural resources development fund and gifts.

Others include loans and grants in aid from national bilateral, multilateral organisations and donors, international and development agencies as well as individuals. He said that the agency often got funds from donor agencies; however, he did not provide relevant documents on the amount received so far.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Angola declares readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation with Nigeria

Angola declares readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation with Nigeria

NDE trains 30 unemployed persons on environmental beautification in Imo

NDE trains 30 unemployed persons on environmental beautification in Imo

Justice ministry hasn't received budgetary allocation in settling debts - PS

Justice ministry hasn't received budgetary allocation in settling debts - PS

10 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets in the world

10 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets in the world

Shettima emphasis on the value of traditional institution in Nigeria

Shettima emphasis on the value of traditional institution in Nigeria

NAGGW spends ₦81.2bn to plant 21m trees in 11 states - Reps

NAGGW spends ₦81.2bn to plant 21m trees in 11 states - Reps

APC expels 84 members for alleged anti-party activities in Osun

APC expels 84 members for alleged anti-party activities in Osun

Group plans to enroll 10,000 female dropouts back in school in Gombe

Group plans to enroll 10,000 female dropouts back in school in Gombe

FG to prioritise federal roads, unveils intervention programme

FG to prioritise federal roads, unveils intervention programme

Pulse Sports

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lamidi Apapa and Julius Abure [LindaIkeji]

Confusion in Labour Party as Apapa, Abure differ over appeal court judgment

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. (TheWhistler)

BREAKING: I dare anyone to suspend me, Wike tells PDP

Lamidi Apapa. [Tribune]

Julius Abure sacked as court affirms Apapa as LP National Chairman

Abdullahi-Umar-Ganduje, the National Chairman of the APC [Leadership]

APC disowns own campaign council lists for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections