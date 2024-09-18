ADVERTISEMENT
NAF begins airlift of electoral materials for Edo gubernatorial election

Segun Adeyemi

Electorates in Edo State will go to the polls on Saturday, September 21, to decide who becomes the next governor.

Electorates in Edo State will go to the polls on Saturday, September 21 to decide who becomes the next governor.
Electorates in Edo State will go to the polls on Saturday, September 21 to decide who becomes the next governor. [Vanguard]

This development was confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday, September 18, by Group Captain Kabiru Ali, Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information.

Ali emphasised that the operation is part of a broader strategy to ensure the timely and secure delivery of sensitive materials needed for the election's smooth conduct.

The statement read, "The airlift operation demonstrates the collaboration between NAF and INEC, aimed at facilitating logistics and ensuring a peaceful election process in Edo State."

How petrol crisis could jeopardise Edo gubernatorial election

This logistical support follows a recent meeting between Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), and INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

During the meeting, Abubakar reaffirmed NAF's commitment to aiding the electoral process.

"In fulfilment of NAF's constitutional responsibility of providing Military Aid to Civil Authority, we are ensuring the swift movement of electoral materials," Abubakar said.

The airlift marks a significant step in ensuring the election process is carried out without disruptions, highlighting the cooperation between Nigeria's military and civil authorities in promoting democracy.

