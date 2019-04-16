Femi Gbajabiamilas ambition to emerge Speaker of the House of Representatives may suffer a major setback if the request of Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is granted.

The APC had thrown its weight behind Gbajabiamila for the Speaker position just as the ruling party has picked Ahmad Lawan for the Senate President.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, Nabena said the APC must provide a fair and justifiable zoning arrangement for the ninth National Assembly leadership.

He advised the ruling party to zone the Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions to the South-South, North-Central and South-East, respectively.

The Deputy spokesman warned that if the party does not get it right now, 2023 elections might turn out to be a free fall all in the ruling party.

“The APC has elected national assembly members from all geopolitical zones of the country. Hence, the party’s leadership and indeed the presidency must take deliberate efforts to provide a fair and justifiable zoning arrangement for the ninth national assembly leadership," he said.

"The zoning arrangement must also respect the fact that the North-west and south-west has already produced the president and Vice- president respectively.

"So, for equity and adherence to the principle of federal character which is a constitutional requirement, the positions of senate president, deputy senate president, speaker and deputy speaker of the house of representatives in the incoming 9th national assembly must be occupied by APC members from the remaining four geo-political regions of the country.

“The deputy Senate President should be zoned to the South-South while the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives should be zoned to the North-Central and South-East in any order agreed by the party’s leadership,” he admonished.

Gbajabiamila for Speaker

Gbajabiamila had declared to contest for the position of Speaker of the House on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Abuja.

While addressing an audience of lawmakers, journalists, and well-wishers at the event, the lawmaker said he wished to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives in order to bring government closer to the people.

Gbajabiamila representing Surulere Federal Constituency said he would work to serve the people if elected as the speaker of the house.