NAA Chieftain advises Gov Uzodinma to address insecurity in Imo with dialogue

The former Vice Presidential Candidate urged stakeholders in Imo state to come together as a matter of urgency, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Mr Justice Ughuegbu, a former Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Action Alliance, has advised Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo to embrace dialogue in tackling insecurity in the state.

Ughuegbu gave the advice during an interactive session with newsmen in Owerri on Friday.

He urged stakeholders in the state to come together as a matter of urgency, irrespective of their political affiliations, to proffer solutions to the lingering security challenges in the state.

We have come to a point where the state government must embrace dialogue and consult with notable stakeholders who will proffer viable solutions.

“Our leaders must stop being silent, they must now speak up before this situation engulfs us all,” he said.

Ughuegbu, a legal practitioner, regretted that Imo, which hitherto was a haven of peace, had been bedeviled by insecurity.

“The situation is rather unfortunate,” he said, and called on youths of the state to resist being used to perpetrate crimes.

