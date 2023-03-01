My victory is for all Nigerians committed to a greater society –Tinubu

The former two-term Lagos State governor assured that he would work round the clock to make Nigeria better for all.

“The road has been long, yet, we walked it, the battle has been hard fought, yet we won it.

“But more important, I realise that I am just a servant of a larger purpose,“ Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate at the Feb. 25, presidential election, said.

He added that the certificate was more than a document confirming the positive outcome of an election.

According to him, it is a document that symbolises our collective democratic attainment and even loftier aspirations, representing the impending transfer of a most sacred duty and trust from one person to another.

“At its most sublime, this certificate also symbolises that each of you has the ability to achieve what others believe is impossible for you to achieve.

“I stand before you the president-elect, and yes, that is special, but, I am no different than anyone of you. If I can do this, you can do better, you must do better.

“Our destiny as a people and nation depends on our ability to shed the artificial restrictions of bias and prejudice, so that we live fully unto our democratic creed.

“That no one is innately superior or entitled to greater rights and opportunities than any other Nigerian,’’ Tinubu said.

He expressed optimism that by dint of hard work, determination and unyielding belief in a noble endeavor, any individual could achieve the best of things.

The president-elect added that by taking the certificate of return, he had assumed a sacred duty he would never ignore.

“To you the people, especially the youths, I will work day and night. I will work to the utmost of my ability to make Nigeria better.

“For this to be a victory at all, it cannot simply be a victory for one man or even one party. It must become a victory for all Nigerians who are committed to a greater society.

“I know many did not vote for me, and you are disappointed that your candidate is not where I now stand.

“I understand your hurt. To you, I extend the embrace and comfort of one family member to another,’’ he said.

Tinubu further said that the great project called Nigeria beckons to every single Nigerian, saying “it is bigger and more important than any partisan divide.”

The former two-term governor of Lagos State asked his supporters to continue to have faith in the mission that had been articulated.

He also asked those who didn’t support him not allow their disappointment keep them from realising the historic national progress that could be achieved by joining hands and hearts.

“In a phrase, I am asking you to work with me, as your president, I need you, more important, Nigeria needs you, my heart and my door are open to you.

“I ask you to come in so that we may begin the task of rebuilding our national home together, day by day, brick by brick.

“Where there is poverty, let us create prosperity and jobs, where there is hunger, let us feed the people, chasing hunger from their midst.

“Where there is now scarcity, let us rediscover abundance, where there is brutality, may we replace it with brotherhood, where violence stalks the land, may we establish peace.