My suspension from PDP null, void- Nnamani

“The PDP suspension without hearing is incurably messy and will collapse,” he said.

Nnamani said he decision to pitch tent with Asawaju Bola Tinubu was caused by the PDP refusal to comply with its own constitution that key political offices should be rotated between South and North to guarantee harmony, peace, fairness, equity and justice.

“As it is now, there is no fairness, justice and equity in the PDP because both the Presidential Candidate and the National Chairman are from the same region.

“ I am only exercising my right for freedom of choice and association. On this score, I stand with Tinubu,” he said.