My support for you is undiluted - Yahaya Bello debunks dumping Tinubu

This comes amidst reports in some media outlets that the Kogi State Governor has concluded plans to opt out of the Tinubu campaign.

The report claimed that Bello, who is also the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, took the action in view of the upcoming governorship election in the North-Central state later this year.

But, taking to his verified Facebook page on Sunday, January 22, 2023, the Governor debunked the rumour.

Bello's post read; “My unwavering support for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 is 100% undiluted. God bless APC!!! God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!”

This development comes barely 24 hours after the Director of Civil Society in the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling APC, Naja’atu Muhammad, resigned from her appointment.

As contained in her resignation letter, she said the challenges Nigeria faces require her to continue the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience.

The resignation letter, dated January 19, 2023, and addressed to Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the APC, also stated Naja’atu's intention to quit partisan politics in order to focus on salvaging the country.

The letter reads: “In line with article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I am writing to you to intimate you of my resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC). I am by this letter also informing you of my resignation as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC.

“It has been a great honour working with you to contribute towards the building of our dear nation. However, a number of recent developments in the country’s political and democratic space, make it impossible for me to continue to participate in party politics.

“The challenges that Nigeria faces today require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to my dear country Nigeria.