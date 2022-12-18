My reason for joining Obasanjo to support Peter Obi - Adebanjo

Adebanjo, who had on behalf of Afenifere endorsed Obi as the group's preferred candidate, declared that he and Obasanjo decided to support the former Anambra State Governor to achieve a better Nigeria.

He disclosed this while speaking in an interview with The Punch on Friday, December 16, 2022.

The Afenifere leader also stated that there was nothing personal about his previous disagreements with Obasanjo and that the duo are united in ensuring that Obi emerges as the next president of Nigeria.

This comes after a video emerged that showed Adebanjo, Obasanjo, Obi, and others at a condolence visit to the family of the late Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amechi, who passed away at 93 on November 1, 2022.

Speaking at the gathering, the former president, who didn't mention any name, said he and Adebanjo share the same belief in Nigeria and Nigerians.

Obasanjo's words: “What I believe and what I believe that Chief Ayo Adebanjo believes is not ethnic, sectional or religious, it is Nigeria and Nigerians. When I go out and people thank me, I say, ‘What are you thanking me for?’ and I tell them, ‘Please, stop thanking me. Why should you be thanking me?’

“I believe in equity, justice and one Nigeria. I have shed my blood for this country. I have gone to prison for this country, so what are you going to frighten or threaten me with? The only thing that my senior brother (pointing to Adebanjo) hasn’t done is that he hasn’t shed his blood, but he has gone to prison. Let us leave it at that.

“The problem we have right now is not ethnic, it’s national. For me, the first thing that is important in a leader is character. The problem we have had over the years is that we don’t have leaders who have the right type of character for which they should be entrusted with a leadership role. So, if I put my finger on anything or anybody, it is because comparing one with another, I see that there is merit that would be of benefit.”

Obi unites Obasanjo and Adebanjo: While speaking with The Punch, Chief Adebanjo reiterated the point made by the former President, adding that they're now on the same page as far as Obi's ambition is concerned.

Adebanjo's words: “What unites us is Nigeria. All the time I disagreed with him, there was no personal issue. It was on this issue of Nigeria and we agree it should be better. We all agreed that Obi is the man. That is why we are friends. And that was what we made clear to the people of the East. It was the question of Nigeria and we were able to demonstrate the importance of Obi’s victory in the election. Even people who do not agree on things agree on this one.

“That is to show you that we elderly people are united in one thing: bring Nigeria together. We are not looking at the past; that will not help us now. What will help us is to amend all the evil things that the (President, Major General Muhammadu) Buhari (retd.) government has done. The man (Buhari) is telling us he has done his best when his best is the worst administration we have had in the past 20 years."

Assessing the campaigns so far, the Afenifere leader said only Obi had focused on issues-based campaigns, while the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, have been abusing people.