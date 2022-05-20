My presidential ambition is to change lives of Nigerians - Lawan

The Senate President said that the welfare and security of Nigerians was top most priority on his agenda to change the fortunes of the country if given the presidential ticket.

Lawan said that if voted into office as president, he would re-define the economy of the country from the over dependence on oil and place premium on agriculture.

He said that Nigeria needs a personality that has the capacity, knowledge and experience needed to govern the country.

He observed that although the governor of Cross River was also running for the presidential race, it was important for them to work as brothers.

“I am running for the presidency of the country to help me change the lives of the people for good.

“As politicians, we are brothers and sisters; that the governor of Cross River is also running for the office of the president does not make us enemies.

“I wish to ask the governor of Cross River to give me the delegates from his state during the primaries,” he said.

Responding, Ayade said that Lawan has been a great partner in the growth and development of the country.

He noted that the Senate President has the capacity to handle cases of Boko haram, banditry and the Niger Delta challenges.