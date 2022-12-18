My presidency will benefit Igbo people, Atiku pledges

The former Vice President made the declaration during his speech at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Atiku also pledged that his administration will give the Igbo people a sense of belonging in the country.

On issues of insecurity and restructuring, the PDP presidential torchbearer said his government will throw the door open for a dialogue with the youths.

While proclaiming himself as the only candidate with the required experience to unify the country, Atiku vowed to rescue the country from bad governance, which he said had become the lot of the nation under the watch of the All Progressives Congress.

Ariku's words: “If I become the next President, consider it that Imo is in charge of the presidency. It is your own presidency. I will come here, sit down with you and work out a settlement. I have been associated with Igbo nation for many decades. Trading will pick up again in the South-East. I will set out $10bn to empower youth, women and men in businesses. We will provide jobs and businesses.

“The entire South-East is yearning for restructuring of this country. I will make sure that power and resources are devolved to the federating units. I assure you that. I swear to God, I will do it again because I have the experience. Don’t vote for any other party but the PDP.