My predecessor doesn't play godfatherism, Bayelsa Governor says

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said that the unity between himself and Dickson had contributed greatly to the peace and development of the state.

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri and his predecessor, Dickson Seriake [The Punch]
Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri and his predecessor, Dickson Seriake [The Punch]

Diri is quoted as saying this in a statement issued by his Chief Pɍess Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

The governor, according to the statement, made the remark at Toru-Orua, Dickson’s hometown in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, during his usual Christmas visit on Wednesday,

Diri said his relationship with Dickson remained cordial and unbroken.

He said that since leaving office in 2020, the former governor had supported him and had not been overbearing.

Dickson, who handed over to Diri on Feb 14, 2020, after serving as Bayelsa governor for two terms, now represents Bayelsa West in the Senate,

Diri recalled their long-standing relationship from their days in the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and as commissioners during the Dr Goodluck Jonathan administration and expressed the optimism that the bond would remain strong.

He expressed gratitude to Dickson for his role in his emergence as his successor and also for his support in the November 11 governorship election in the state.

The governor emphasised the need for unity among leaders and the people of the state, promising that his second tenure would be dedicated to moving Bayelsa to greater heights.

He said: “Today is another day for merriment. You all remember in our first year, we had some challenges.

“So, it was difficult for us to do anything meaningful that year. But from 2021, we instituted this visit and it has continued.

“There can be nothing more refreshing than the fact that we are alive and together today.”

He said that the history of successors and predecessors in Nigeria was well known, but the story in Bayelsa was different.

“From the bottom of my heart, I say thank you for tolerating me and for accepting me.

“This is the time people want to play godfatherism, but you are not doing that. We have worked together and shared a lot in common and I am sure this should be an example.

“In politics, if you do not tolerate and accept people, you will not move forward. Today we are happy because we all worked together as one. We went into the election united.

“Let me again seize this opportunity to thank the people of Bayelsa. You have done well to keep the peace in our state. To all those we might have offended, please forgive us,” Diri stated.

In his remarks, Dickson lauded Diri for sustaining the visit since it was initiated three years ago, describing it as refreshing.

Dickson said the visit typifies brotherliness, love and peace and called on the people to imbibe a similar spirit of togetherness to move the state forward.

While congratulating Diri on his electoral victory, Dickson commended him for his achievements in office and expressed confidence that he would do more during his second tenure.

“In spite of your tight schedule, you always find time to visit. This is the third time, and we appreciate it.

“With the consent of the leaders here, on Jan. 3, subject to your consent, we will visit you in Sampou.

“This visit is the first after your re-election. Although we had visited to congratulate you, it is still my duty to congratulate you and your able deputy on your resounding victory.

“Our state has made progress due to maturity and brotherliness and it is our hope that the state will continue to be stable,” Dickson said.

He thanked the people of the state and everyone who played a role in ensuring that the election was credible and violence-free.

“I thank you all for coming. This tradition is good and I believe it should go on even after your next four years,” Dickson said.

