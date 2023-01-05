My prayer is to see my successor perform better than me – Gov. Ugwuanyi

He said that the recent actualisation of his administration’s struggle for Enugu to join the league of states enjoying oil producing status in Nigeria would make Mbah perform more than him.

According to him, Enugu’s oil producing status is one of the successes of his administration that will bring immense fortunes to the socio-economic development of the state.

“I’m glad that Mbah will have a huge resources to perform better than me if elected,”.

The governor said that it was a father’s prayer that his son did better than him in life.

The governor said that the state under his administration had continued to record milestone achievements in spite of the challenges it had encountered since inception in 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ugwu is a student of Christ The King College, Gwagwalada, Abuja and hails from Umabor, Eha Alumona in Nsukka Local Government Area.

Ugwuanyi congratulated Ugwu and revealed that his administration had recorded feats in various spheres of development.

According to him, he deliberately entrusted the state to the hands of God, stressing that “all these good things are coming from God.”

The governor said that his administration came on board when the country’s economy was in recession with Enugu state receiving less than 30 per cent of federal allocations the previous administration received.

This, he said, followed by the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic which brought a major setback to the entire world in terms of growth and development, the #EndSars protests and another economic recession.

Ugwuanyi reiterated that God had been merciful and kind to the state all through the challenges of COVID-19 and economic recession.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Mr Nnanyelugo Aroh, attributed the feat achieved by Master Ugwu to the prophetic statement by Ugwuanyi that “Enugu State is in the hands of God.”

Aroh said; “the young man before us has done marvelously well and has put his family’s name and that of Enugu State on the national map.”