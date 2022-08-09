My Northern friends laughed when asked about Peter Obi's chances - Ulasi

During his interview on AIT News, the former PDP state chairman described Peter Obi as a young man whom he loves dearly.

Ulasi"s words: "I am privileged to have been the state chairman of two national parties. I did the June 12 election as the state chairman of the NRC in Anambra State. I also served as the PDP chairman in Anambra State during the administration of Chris Ngige.

"These were two critical stages in the lives of my people. My interest in Peter Obi made me go to the three zones in the north to question the possibility of my brother, Peter Obi, becoming the next president.

He continued, "They laughed at me and told me it was not an internet affair. They questioned what happened in Osun state, where the governorship candidate of Peter Obi's party only won his polling boot while losing his ward and his local government. The rest is history.

"This is where the sympathy begins. If the people of Osun State could not trust their own son who was running for governor, what was their business with Peter Obi? I warned about applying tribal sentiment to the presidential race, but that is where we are headed towards."

Meanwhile: A Coalition of diverse youths in Enugu state, made up of different political party affiliations has resolved to work, campaign, and vote for the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, to actualize his presidential bid in the 2023 elections.

The youths under the aegis of Enugu Youths Ambassadors of Peace and Development, EYAPD, in a communiqué after its leadership and membership meeting in Enugu said that “Obi, with mathematical accuracy, falls within the bracket and possess all the attributes we need in the man that will salvage Nigeria, change the narrative and introduce to us all the values of modern democracy and its dividends.

“This is owing to the obvious fact that Peter Obi has always tried to introduce hygiene into Nigerian politics and his records remained unparalleled,” the group said in its statement signed by its coordinator, Anthony Okenwa, and Secretary Chidiebere Udeorji.