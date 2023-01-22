My husband will reset Nigeria, if elected — Titi Atiku Abubakar.

According to her, good governance is not new to her husband, hence, his resolve to take up the challenge to be the next president of Nigeria.

Abubakar said that her husband was instrumental to the success recorded during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s eight year tenure.

She described her husband as a unifier, capable of fixing the various challenges facing the nation.

Abubakar said her husband, if elected, would tackle the challenges of insecurity, unemployment, and poverty, among others, adding that her husband had enough experience to deliver the country.

“Atiku has done it as a Vice President, he has enough experience to lead the country.

“He is instrumental towards the creation of ICPC, EFCC and GSM evolution during the Obasanjo’s regime. If you vote Atiku, he will do more,” she said.

Abubakar urged Ogun State women to see themselves as nation builders, saying that they played a key role in the socio-economic development of the nation.

She said that if her husband is elected, she would be the first Yoruba woman to occupy the office of the First Lady.

Abubakar also promised to ensure speedy fulfilment of all election promises made by her husband.

According to her, only a woman can know the pains of her fellow women and she will ensure that women were placed on the front burner of quality governance.

Abubakar urged the women to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) saying “your PVC is a pilot to a better life”.

Also Speaking, PDP National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, said that PDP government had always ensured a better life for the citizens.

Effah-Attoe urged the women not to keep their PVCs inside wardrobes after collection, but to ensure they go out en masse and vote PDP candidates.

The wife of the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Adenike Adebutu, commended Abubakar for always fighting the cause of Nigerian women and children.