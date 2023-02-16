ADVERTISEMENT
My husband not that wealthy, I begged Shettima's wife for N2m - Remi Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Mrs Tinubu said her husband's popularity was more of a function of his generosity and less because of his perceived wealth.

Remi Tinubu
Remi Tinubu
Oluremi said this to correct the erroneous belief by some people that the Tinubu family was wealthy and that her husband's popularity was down to money.

The Lagos Central Senator made this known while speaking at a town hall meeting with People Living With Disabilities in Abuja on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

“People expectations of you, God will make it a reality. When they say he has the money of the world, I just wonder, Mrs Shettima knows that I begged him just to give me N2m yesterday. I am telling people that it is not about money, the people you see in rally is not about money but somebody they believe can give them hope in this trying times. If we don’t hope as human beings that means we are not worth living,” Oluremi said.

Mrs Tinubu explained that his husband's generosity was responsible for his popularity and not money as being speculated.

Oluremi's words:Asiwaju’s secret is not about money, contrary to what people think, he is a very compassionate man and very generous. There is nothing he can’t give.”

“I remember after he finished as governor, we used to have this staff at home; if you needed anything, he would say go and meet so and so―that is who he is.

“The people you see in rallies are not after money. They believe someone can give them hope in these trying times.”

