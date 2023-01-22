ADVERTISEMENT
My Govt will prioritise youths, women – Peter Obi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) says his government will give adequate recognition to the youths and women if elected in February.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
According to him, the creativity and productivity of youths and women had made them well-placed to transform society.

The Labour Party presidential hopeful promised to prioritise education, health and agriculture towards turning around the fortunes of the country for the better.

On the issue of security, Obi pledged to lead from the front with his running mate.

“We will unite and secure the country by leading from the front with total commitment.

“We will restructure the country’s security governance structure to make it work.

“Because we cannot afford to share this country with bandits and other criminals,” he added

Obi said that the 2023 elections was not about tribe or religion but about competence, capacity and character.

In their remarks, representatives of the religious bodies, Apostle Emmanuel Kure and Alhaji Mohammed Kassim appreciated Obi for identifying with Southern Kaduna.

They appealed to the presidential candidate to cite federal projects in Southern Kaduna to give the zone a sense of belonging.

They also tasked him on the need to be fair and just in his appointments if voted into power.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prayers were thereafter offered for the conduct of free, fair, and peaceful elections.

