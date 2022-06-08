My experience convinced me to run against you, Lawan greets Tinubu

His explanation follows the comment of the winner of the contest, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who expressed his reservations over Lawan's decision to challenge him for the coveted ticket.

While making his victory speech, the former Lagos State Governor said he was a little bit agitated that the Senate President contested the position with him, but hailed the lawmaker for being cool-headed and doing his best service to the nation at the Senate.

He said, "To you, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan I'd have been a little upset because you compete with me but that's over now, Senate you can easily lick your wounds.

"He doesn't take away from thanking you for the past cooperation, collaboration, and coolheadedness to build our country. You help to steer the ship of this nation, in the right direction, thank you very much.

"And with your team in Senate, history is written and it will be kind to you."

While congratulating Tinubu on his victory, Lawan in a series of tweets posted on his Twitter page on Wednesday, said his ideas and knowledge base gave him the conviction to enter the fray.

"As Your Excellency is aware, I offered myself alongside your good self and other patriotic members of the party to fly its highly coveted flag in the 2023 presidential election.

"I did so in the belief that I have the knowledge base, ideas, experience and desire to provide leadership for our dear country at these most trying time," Lawan's tweet read in part.

He went on to congratulate the APC flag-bearer while also pledging his commitment to the success of the party.

Lawan said, "However, the outcome of the election process has shown that Your Excellency is the popular choice of our party for that assignment. I do not have an iota of doubt in the wisdom of that decision by our Party's delegates from across the country.

Your glittering track record of public service, foresight and grit in party building and administration, as well as the courage you continue to demonstrate in fighting for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria make you worthy of the high esteem and trust of our party members everywhere in Nigeria as exhibited at the National Convention. It is on this note that I heartily congratulate you on your well-deserved victory at the primary.

I have no doubt that with your credentials, experience, antecedents and political sagacity, our great party will go into the 2023 contest confident of victory.

As a loyal party member, I remain committed to the party at all times and will always be available to work for its success.

Once again, I congratulate Your Excellency on your well-deserved nomination as the standard bearer of our party and, insha Allah, next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."