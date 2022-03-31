My emergence as APC National Chairman, God’s wish - Adamu

Buni was the chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) that managed its affairs until the last Saturday National Convention, where new National Working Committee (NWC) members were elected to manage the affairs of the party.

“It is only through God that we have emerged as the NWC of our great party, now, it looks so simple, but it is not our doing, but the doing of Almighty God who made all this possible.

“A month ago, I didn’t know I will become the chairman of APC. Here I am today, receiving the instrument and authority from the outgoing chairman of the party’s CECPC.

“Only God can do this. It is not my personal wisdom nor my charisma. There may be elements on the way.

“But all this were made possible by the endorsement of Almighty God,” Adamu who until his emergence, was the Senator representing Nasarawa West in the Senate said.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the party’s development and its leaders for ensuring his emergence and prayed God to reward them all.

He, however, acknowledged that the task ahead was enormous, especially with the 2023 general elections in view and other events that could test the party’s stability.

“For me, by the time we start working, our main task will be how we handle the elections as a party.

“We will work day and night. We have less than 12 months to face the general elections, so, everybody should buckle up.

“The little I have had about President Buhari is that he has complete allergy for failure, so, failure will not be in APC from today.

“I promise you in the spirit of collective leadership, that teamwork is the only way. I cannot deliver alone,” Adamu said.

The former Governor of Nasarawa State called for loyalty of members of the new NWC and the party members generally, adding that all divisive tendencies would be addressed.

He added that the country was greater than all, just as the party was bigger than any of its members.

He particularly thanked Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the outgone APC CECPC, saying that the party’s new NWC would work in the spirit of unity.

Earlier, Buni congratulated Adamu and other members of the APC newly-elected NWC, saying that their emergence was well deserved.

He also thanked members of the outgone CECPC for ensuring that the committee’s assignment ended with a successful National Convention.

Buni particularly thanked President Buhari, APC members and leaders for the support they gave the CECPC to reposition the party and the various roles they played in ensuring its development.

“I want to also add that as members of the NWC of the party, you have herculean task ahead.

“First, to sustain the gains and comings at a time when this party will soon start its nomination process and obviously the task before you is enormous.

“We have done our best from the registration of party members to Ward, Local Governments and State Congresses and up to the National Convention.

“But that cannot be without problems here and there, but by and large, we have succeeded,” Buni said, adding that the CECPC under his leadership, recorded 70 per cent success in spite of some challenges.

“Part of democracy is to agree and disagree at some points, but it is all about human management.

“The ability to manage the situation is what will keep this party together and stronger again, and again. So, as members of NWC, you should study President Buhari’s speech and that should be your guide,” Buni advised.

He thanked members of APC and the its leadership for the opportunity to serve and for their individual and collective efforts towards making the task of the CECPC easier.

Buni also charged the party’s new NWC to build on the achievements of the CECPC.

He added that the unprecedented crowd witnessed at the party’s March 26 National Convention and the orderliness recorded at the event had put all its doubting thomases who said it would implode to shame.

NAN reports that Adamu emerged as APC national chairman at the national convention through a consensus arrangement after six other aspirants stepped down for him.

Those who stepped down for Adamu were: Malam Saliu Mustapha, Sen. George Akume, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, and Sen. Sani Musa.

Others were: Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, another former governor of Adamu’s Nasarawa home state, former Gov. Abdelaziz Yari of Zamfara and Etsu Mohammed.