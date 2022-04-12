RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

My campaign will be issues-based, Oyebanji assures

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has restated his commitment to issues-based campaign and peaceful conduct of supporters ahead of the poll.

Biodun-Oyebanji (PeoplesGazette)

Oyebanji gave the assurance on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, as part of ongoing consultations preceding his gubernatorial campaign.

A statement issued by Oyebanji’s Media Assistant, Mr Raheem Akingbolu, said the State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, led the visiting team, which comprised a few chieftains of the party and friends of the candidate, to the palace.

Oyebanji, who was received by Oba Adejugbe and his chiefs, said he would focus on issues that border on development and those that are of concern to the people of the State during his campaign, which he said would commence after the Easter break.

The APC candidate stated that he remains the candidate with the most public service experience, having served in different capacities in the administration of Otunba Niyi Adebayo as well as the first and second administrations of Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The former Secretary to the State Government, who recalled his first visit to the Ewi’s palace in 1994 as a young lecturer at the State-owned University, lauded Oba Adejugbe’s leadership role in the agitation that culminated in the creation of Ekiti State in 1996.

“But for the struggle which was championed by Kabiyesi and other prominent citizens then, there wouldn’t have been anything like Ekiti State today, and nobody would be aspiring to be a governor or lawmaker in the State.

Responding, Oba Adejugbe lauded Oyebanji’s untainted public service record in the state as well as his role in the creation of Ekiti State, where he served as secretary of the Committee on the creation of Ekiti State, having been co-opted by elders.

“You are a good person. You have promised an issues-based campaign, please ensure you stick with issues and ensure your supporters tow the path of peace.

“I have known you since 1994 when you first came here to discuss the state creation issue. And you have always demonstrated good conduct, courage and brilliance,” Oba Adejugbe said, and prayed for the visiting team.

Earlier, Otunba Egbeyemi had said that Oyebanji would continue with the laudable projects and policies of the Fayemi administration when voted in.

