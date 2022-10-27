RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

My administration will be accountable to the people - Adeleke

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osun Governor-elect, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, says his administration will be accountable to the people of the state, vowing that he will not betray the trust reposed in him.

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke.
Adeleke, who lauded members of the committee for their commitment, said that he would study the report critically and ensure its full implementation once he assumes office.

He said, ”You have worked tirelessly in the last few months. You have laboured hard to produce a detailed governance blueprint for our dear state.

“I am at a glance impressed that your committee built on my five-point agenda.

“From workers’ welfare to infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, women, youth, security, information technology, the environment and state economy, we are set to deliver on our electoral promises.”

He assured the committee members that their labour would not be in vain, adding that they stood to be counted at a very critical moment in the life of the state.

“Even when the outgoing government refused to cooperate, you forged ahead. You delivered on your mandate as contained in your terms of reference.

“You accomplished the task with elegance to the admiration of all.

“Responsible and responsive leadership is here. Transparency and accountability are knocking at the door. I will be a true people’s governor all the time,” he pledged.

Adeleke, who said members of his team are already compiling a long list of infractions committed by the outgoing government, warned that he would not condone such infractions under his administration.

“From padding state payroll to multiple engagements outside due process, the collective assets and treasury of Osun are being distorted, diverted and mortgaged for selfish political and private interests.

“The oath of office for all leaders is to serve within the confine of the law and public interest,” he said.

According to the Governor-elect, no leader takes oath to plunder the state, saying, ”I make a vow to the people of Osun state that none of the ongoing illegalities will stand under my leadership.

“Through appropriate channels and platforms, normalcy will be enforced within the ministries, agencies and parastatals.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji, said that the report, which was an interim one, would assist the Governor-elect to start governance on a smooth note.

Oladimeji, who said that the committee did not get any official cooperation from the outgoing state government, said such behaviour was myopic and uncivilised.

“If we believe that the state belongs to all of us, there is no need for such behaviour.

“But we still thank some government officials who unofficially provided some information for us to work with,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

