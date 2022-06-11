Muslim-Muslim ticket created to distract Tinubu - APC NWC Vice-Chair

Lukman also claimed that some party members are among those demonising Tinubu over fear that he could settle for a Muslim running mate in the 2023 general election.

The National Working Committee member expressed his concerns in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

He also recalled how he watched a similar scenario play out in the build to the presidential primary held at Eagle Square, reported The Punch.

Lukman said, “As usual, conservative and reactionary ethno-religious considerations are colouring the debate. Question of Muslim–Muslim ticket, implying that another Muslim from the North will most likely be Asiwaju’s running mate.

“Leading party members are already becoming strong advocates for or against a so-called Muslim – Muslim ticket. This debate is reproducing the old pre-convention reactionary and conservative campaign.

“Given the cheap and reactionary campaign in APC aimed at pushing delegates at the National Convention to copy the PDP by electing a presidential candidate from among Northern leaders, the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu demonstrated the superiority of the APC in providing level playing field to party members to compete and win internal party contests,” he said.

Lukman noted that, going by everything that transpired during the course of the primary, the APC would be more focused on uniting the party leaders to present a formidable force against all opposition parties, including PDP, ahead of 2023 elections.

This is the same mantra Tinubu hammered on during his acceptance speech when he asked members of the party to ensure PDP does not return to power after 16 years of colossal failure.

The NWC member maintained that the debate has now shifted to the choice of running mate after Tinubu's emergence.

He said, “If choices of leaders are dictated by ethnoreligious factors, Nigerian politics will continue to be disadvantageous to many sections of the country. For instance, only Christian Southerners and Muslim Northerners will continue to have advantages.

“Most of those trying to use religious arguments to influence the choice of running mate for Asiwaju Tinubu are impliedly arguing that a Christian Northerner can only win a presidential election if his/her running mate is a Muslim from Southern Nigeria.

“In the same way, this will be politically disadvantageous, if not impossible for any Christian from the North or Muslim from the South to win presidential election. Such a backward national mindset must be changed,” Lukman said.