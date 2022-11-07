RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Muslim-Muslim: Abuja pastors declare support for Tinubu-Shettima

Ima Elijah

APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]
APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

This was made known in a statement jointly signed on Sunday, November 06, 2022, by Apostle Babatunde Oguntimehin, and Revd Friday Obi, national president and secretary, respectively.

What the pastors said: The clerics under the body known as the Nigerian Coalition of Pastor for Good Leadership stated that it would not be fair for Nigerians to jettison the capacity of Tinubu on the altar of the contentious Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The group also noted that religion or faith as the top factor in picking a candidate would never help the nation, adding that it cannot sacrifice quality leadership on the altar of religion or tribe.

The statement read in Part: “After consideration of so many critical factors and wide consultation, we have decided to settle for the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

“Asiwaju has shown us that he has the capacity to do the job, especially with what he has done as governor in Lagos. We are hopeful he has the experience to leave Nigeria a better country for our children.

“We have since noted that making religion or faith the top factor in choosing a candidate for the nation has never helped and will never help this nation. We cannot therefore sacrifice quality leadership on the altar of religion or tribe.”

Why Tinubu was absent from Arise Presidential Town Hall: The APC has explained the absence of its presidential candidate, Tinubu, at the Arise TV town hall meeting.

Festus Keyamo, Director of Public Affairs, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) issued a statement Sunday night.

The Minister of Labour and Employment said the former Lagos governor did not attend because of his tight itinerary.

Keyamo noted that many radio and TV networks in Nigeria had indicated interest in hosting such debates.

He said out of deference to them, Tinubu would not make selective appearances in some networks, whilst ignoring others.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Muslim-Muslim: Abuja pastors declare support for Tinubu-Shettima

