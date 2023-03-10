Muslim-Christian: APC Vice Chairman calls on Adamu and Omisore to step down

In a statement issued Friday, March 10, 2023, Lukman also called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Why APC needs a new National chairman: He emphasised the importance of implementing a change in party leadership to allow for a christian national chairman to take over, especially given Adamu's muslim background.

He acknowledged the current National Chairman's effective management of a challenging campaign that led to a successful win in the 2023 election.

However, he expressed confidence that convincing Adamu to step down as National Chairman to make way for a Christian successor in the APC should not be a difficult task.

Lukman noted: “For that to happen, it may require an Emergency National Convention because if the hierarchy of the current leadership is to be followed, the successor to Sen. Adamu will be Sen. Abubakar Kyari who is a Muslim from the North-East.”

Why Omisore should step down: Lukman added that the National Secretary of the party has become a source of stronger dispute in Osun State.

Lukman claimed that Omisore has been a divisive factor in Osun State, resulting in the party's loss in the 2022 governorship election.