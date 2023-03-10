ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Muslim-Christian: APC Vice Chairman calls on Adamu and Omisore to step down

Ima Elijah

He acknowledged the current National Chairman's effective management of a challenging campaign...

National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.
National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

Salihu Lukman, the All Progressive Congress, APC, National Vice Chairman for the North-west, has called for an urgent national convention to elect a fresh national party leadership.

Recommended articles

In a statement issued Friday, March 10, 2023, Lukman also called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Why APC needs a new National chairman: He emphasised the importance of implementing a change in party leadership to allow for a christian national chairman to take over, especially given Adamu's muslim background.

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledged the current National Chairman's effective management of a challenging campaign that led to a successful win in the 2023 election.

However, he expressed confidence that convincing Adamu to step down as National Chairman to make way for a Christian successor in the APC should not be a difficult task.

Lukman noted: “For that to happen, it may require an Emergency National Convention because if the hierarchy of the current leadership is to be followed, the successor to Sen. Adamu will be Sen. Abubakar Kyari who is a Muslim from the North-East.”

Why Omisore should step down: Lukman added that the National Secretary of the party has become a source of stronger dispute in Osun State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lukman claimed that Omisore has been a divisive factor in Osun State, resulting in the party's loss in the 2022 governorship election.

To restore the state's political relevance, Lukman suggested that Omisore should resign and be replaced by a unifying National Secretary, and any other National Working Committee member who lacks unifying leadership should also be replaced.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group blasts Wike over last-minute employment, promotion for workers

Group blasts Wike over last-minute employment, promotion for workers

I’m not taking you for granted, bear with me – Soludo tells Anambra people

I’m not taking you for granted, bear with me – Soludo tells Anambra people

NPC says election postponement may delay 2023 census

NPC says election postponement may delay 2023 census

Bello orders arrest of persons, businesses rejecting old naira notes in Kogi

Bello orders arrest of persons, businesses rejecting old naira notes in Kogi

Muslim-Christian: APC Vice Chairman calls on Adamu and Omisore to step down

Muslim-Christian: APC Vice Chairman calls on Adamu and Omisore to step down

Envoy wants Tinubu to deepen Nigeria-Bangladeshi relations

Envoy wants Tinubu to deepen Nigeria-Bangladeshi relations

Organ Harvesting Trial: Why Ekweremadu sought kidney donors outside his family

Organ Harvesting Trial: Why Ekweremadu sought kidney donors outside his family

UNILAG postpones resumption of academic activities to March 21

UNILAG postpones resumption of academic activities to March 21

BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Shekarau as senator-elect

BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Shekarau as senator-elect

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate leads supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja. (Daily Trust)

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties