Top 7 most influential Nigerians [non politicians] in 2022

Seyi Tinubu

Pulse Nigeria

There was a time when Seyi was only known as the son of Bola Tinubu, a prominent politician. While it is factual that the Tinubu name, in itself, is a platform for Seyi, he has been able to set his own relevance on the family platform.

With his father gunning for the mantle of President Muhammadu Buhari, come 2023, Seyi’s focus has been on the youths; and so far, he has successfully engaged thousands of youths. Arguably, Seyi Tinubu may be a key reason why his controversial father is getting more and more young people admitted to his APC camp and wishing to work (specifically) with Seyi to make things better for everybody.

In this new light, Seyi’s mediation is proof that he has a future in representative politics.

Rinu Oduala

Pulse Nigeria

Rinu Oduala is a Human Rights advocate, Influencer and community organizer focused primarily on issues of equity, justice, humanity and community advancement. Rinu's relevance in the public scene, and influence on youth's opinions was expected to have diminished after the EndSARS protest. However, Rinu has reinvented herself, by inserting herself into conversations around governance and politics, using Twitter to engage Nigerian youths.

Rufai Oseni

Pulse Nigeria

From making the news for traffic laws to making the news for journalism persecution, Arise TV's Rufai Oseni should be the Media Personality of the year. Arise TV alleged that they received secret calls from top members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, campaign organization to sack its presenter, Rufai Oseni, for his political views and opinions on The Morning Show.

P/S: The Morning show became widely watched by young Nigerians after Arise TV won hearts of the subject audience in their coverage of the EndSARS protest in 2020.

It is lowkey every presenter's dream to be caught in the web of persecution for free speech. Hence, we give Rufai his flowers.

David Hundeyin

Pulse Nigeria

It is indeed arguable that David Hundeyin, Nigeria's most bubbling investigative journalist, may have sworn a pen battle against the APC's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Hundeyin has published 2 major articles tackling the wealth and ethics of Tinubu; and with no doubt has gone viral severally for same reason.

However, Hundeyin's articles, in subject and presentation, grabs the youth's attention and causes massive engagements.

Many youths believe the investigative journalist to be the media messiah of Nigeria; hence all he says is gospel.

Aisha Yesufu

Pulse Nigeria

Just like Rinu, Aisha Yesufu remains queen of social advocacy post-EndSARS. Her opinions happen to reason and align with the mass of Nigerian youths; and for this, her views are greatly considered.

Yesufu, after endorsing Peter Obi, may have influenced many youths as well in seeing the Labour Party candidate as the best choice for the mantle of President Buhari.

Ibijoke Faborode

Pulse Nigeria

Is the visionary behind the ElectHER initiative; a platform established to address the under representation of women, by democratising politics for women across in Africa.

Launching the Agenda35 initiative, Faborode (via her platform) has been able to sponsor 35 women running for various public offices in the 2023 general elections.

Mariam Maktoub

Pulse Nigeria