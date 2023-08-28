ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

MOSIEND urges Tinubu to ignore call to sack NDDC boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

MOSIEND stated that changing Ogbuku would not be a wise decision because he had shown capacity and having another person to take over from him at this point in time would mean dragging the region backward.

NDDC-MD-Dr-Samuel-Ogbuku (Credit: Punch Newspaper)
NDDC-MD-Dr-Samuel-Ogbuku (Credit: Punch Newspaper)

Recommended articles

The group said that it was regrettable that a group, Niger Delta Elders for Good Governance and Accountability, was behind the call. MOSIEND dismissed the statement signed by one Chief Donald Ewere calling for Ogbuku’s sack as “baseless falsehood and fabrication“.

MOSIEND’s reaction is contained in a statement signed by its National President, Kennedy Tonjo-West, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa. The group said the call was not in tune with the yearnings of the Niger Delta people.

It is sad that this is coming at a time when the region is very peaceful and all the stakeholders are fully supporting Dr. Samuel Ogbuku and calling for his revalidation as the substantive Managing Director of NDDC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ogbuku is very committed to bringing the vision of President Bola Tinubu concerning the region to fruition, and has got the confidence of the people.

“This is someone who has listening ears and consults widely before he does anything, and for the first time, Niger Delta people are gathering behind Ogbuku to continue irrespective of tribe,“ Tonjo-West said in the statement.

The group said it was not true that the Senate President Godswill Akpabio was against Ogbuku.

“Akpabio knows the level of support Ogbuku is galvanising for him and The Presidency, as he is holding the region firmly for Mr. President.

“Ogbuku is a very important asset to both Akpabio, the SGF, the Chief of Staff to the President and Mr. President himself and we know that there cannot be any in-fighting, “the group said.

ADVERTISEMENT

MOSIEND noted that Ogbuku knew the Niger Delta issues like the back of his hand having been part of the struggle, having served in the Ijaw Youth Council and served the region creditably.

We are vouching for him, let the president revalidate him and if he doesn’t surpass their expectations, then it is our fault,“Tonjo-West said.

He said changing Ogbuku would not be a wise decision because he had shown capacity and having another person to take over from him at this point in time would mean dragging the region backward.

He called on those behind the smear campaign to desist forthwith and not to misrepresent the Niger Delta people because of their selfish interest and inordinate desire to remain relevant at all cost.

Tonjo-West called on the president to revalidate Ogbuku’s appointment as the substantive Managing Director of the NDDC.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

SEMA debunks rumours of palliatives given to APC members alone in the State

SEMA debunks rumours of palliatives given to APC members alone in the State

Army trains officers, security agencies on combating security challenges

Army trains officers, security agencies on combating security challenges

Tinubu presides over first FEC meeting 3 months after his inauguration

Tinubu presides over first FEC meeting 3 months after his inauguration

Gov Uzodinma gets endorsement of Orlu zone for second term

Gov Uzodinma gets endorsement of Orlu zone for second term

Katsina, first State to implement Treasury Single Account - Commissioner

Katsina, first State to implement Treasury Single Account - Commissioner

Shaibu declares governorship ambition as he pledges loyalty to Obaseki

Shaibu declares governorship ambition as he pledges loyalty to Obaseki

MOSIEND urges Tinubu to ignore call to sack NDDC boss

MOSIEND urges Tinubu to ignore call to sack NDDC boss

Minister outlines 8-point plan in message to creative industries, other stakeholders

Minister outlines 8-point plan in message to creative industries, other stakeholders

Navy reveals MV CECELIA vessel carries illegally Automotive Gas Oil

Navy reveals MV CECELIA vessel carries illegally Automotive Gas Oil

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lamidi Apapa and Julius Abure [LindaIkeji]

Confusion in Labour Party as Apapa, Abure differ over appeal court judgment

Lamidi Apapa. [Tribune]

Julius Abure sacked as court affirms Apapa as LP National Chairman

Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Appoint Oyakhilome Bello Youth Minister - APC-US support group begs Tinubu

Seyi Sowunmi of the Labour Party (L) and APC's Lanre Ogunyemi (R).

Tribunal sacks Lagos Labour Party rep, gives victory to APC candidate