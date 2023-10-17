'More dividends of democracy from Oyebanji' - Bamidele assures Ekiti people

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria NAN and signed by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs on Monday.

Bamidele also urged the people of the state across political and religious leanings to team up with Gov. Oyebanji to create an environment that would continue to attract investments and catalyse multidimensional growth in the state.

He prayed that God would guide the governor to continue to make decisions in the overall interests of the people. He observed that the last twelve months had been marked with remarkable achievements, especially in the areas of infrastructure, security, food security, diaspora partnerships among others.

He said that; “Under Gov. Oyebanji, Ekiti State has been synonymous with projects that directly touch lives of Ekiti people at home particularly in the areas of infrastructure, security, rural empowerment and healthcare services.

“He has paid specific attention to the welfare of the public servants; brought succour to our senior citizens across the state; ensured peaceful co-existence in the ranks of political leaders across the divides and set our state on the path of sustainable progress.

“Within one year, Gov. Oyebanji has delivered critical people-oriented services to our people in Ekiti State. I am proud of his achievements. I also salute his courage and doggedness in our dear state at this time of fiscal crises.”