The Ohinoyi Ebira, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to let the interest of the people guide its choice of candidate for the Nov. 16 governorship election.

He made the charge in Okene on Monday while receiving retired Admiral Usman Jibrin, a governorship aspirant of the party in his palace.

Ibrahim also warned the party to guide against in fighting, saying it would amount to self destruction.

“The APC hierarchy should come together, resolve the differences among members and righteously come out with the most credible candidate to represent the party at the polls.

“APC should avoid in fighting, sit down and resolve the problem. Be righteous in your choice, for righteousness exalt a nation. You should ask for nothing but the best for the state,” he said.

Ohinoyi lauded Jibrin for his love for the state and the citizens, saying that he came from a disciplined professional background where nothing but the best was accepted and celebrated as the norm.

“Many of the ex-military officers holding brief on different assignments are doing their best in the country. This is because in military, best is meant for the best,” he said.

He implored the APC aspirant to be positive, decisive and prayerful and not to see other aspirants as enemies but as brothers.

Earlier, the APC governorship aspirant had told the monarch that he joined the race in response to many distress calls from different parts of the state.

”Distress calls by the people on the challenges bedevilling the state forced me out of retirement to embark on this rescue mission.

“My people have suffered enough, I came from a profession that detest non-payment of salary. It’s only in Kogi that payment of salary is seen as an achievement.

“The Federal Government has been releasing funds to the state in different ways, besides the statutory funds, but unfortunately nothing on ground to reflect this,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC primary election to decide the party’s standard bearer in Nov. 16, guber poll is slated for Aug. 29.