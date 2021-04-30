Former presidential candidate Moghalu says Nigerian leaders don't think

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in a tweet posted early on Friday, April 30, 2021 said the country is run by mentally and intellectually lazy people.

He said they refuse to think and are afraid of anyone who does, implying that they're holding Nigeria back as a result.

"But check everywhere in the world making progress. Ideas rule.

"As I've said in the past, if you cannot conceptualize it, you cannot implement it," he posted.

Incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, a former military dictator, has been dogged with doubts over his educational qualifications, and had his policies panned as backward.

These policies have come under constant attacks, especially with Nigeria currently undergoing a period of record unemployment, record poverty levels, slow economic growth, and rising inflation.

Another former presidential candidate, Yele Sowore, on Thursday, April 29 also warned that Nigerians must stop electing 'analogue leaders' before the country can progress.

"People with absolutely old and analogue ideas cannot continue to run a digital country like Nigeria.

"Nigeria is going down in the hands of incompetent leaders that have no compassion for its citizenry and refused to deliver on their duties," he said.

Sowore and Moghalu performed woefully in the 2019 presidential election with their combined votes totalling less than 60,000, a contest Buhari won with over 15 million votes.

Both candidates described the contest as rigged in favour of the 78-year-old who was first elected president in 2015, and had his 2019 victory affirmed by the Supreme Court when it was contested by second-placed Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President.

Moghalu, who touts his business experience as a selling point to move the nation forward, has already dropped hints he'll run again in 2023.

However, observers expect the contest to once again be between Buhari's All Progressive Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that governed the country for 16 years before 2015.

With Buhari ineligible to contest for another term, APC national leader and former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, is already a frontrunner for the election, with pressure groups already campaigning for him all over the country.

He was recently flayed by many Nigerians after he suggested that an effective way to combat insecurity in the country is to recruit 50 million youths into the Armed Forces.

The 69-year-old later corrected the figure to 50,000, admitting that he made an 'accidental verbal mistake'.