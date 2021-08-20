Moghalu says mad men are in charge of Nigeria

"Nigeria is like an asylum with mad men in charge. We need 'specialists,' apologies to Wole Soyinka in his book 'Madmen and Specialists,'" Moghalu tweeted.

The political economist continues to put himself in the shop window for another presidential run in 2023, through his social media posts and during consultations with sundry stakeholders.

He has labelled the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed, as "stealing the resources of the Niger Delta" and a "perfect example of Nigeria living in the mind of certain cabals simply to service vested interests."