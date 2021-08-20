Presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has likened Nigeria to an asylum where lunatics are calling the shots.
Moghalu says mad men are in charge of Nigeria
The political economist considers Nigeria an asylum.
"Nigeria is like an asylum with mad men in charge. We need 'specialists,' apologies to Wole Soyinka in his book 'Madmen and Specialists,'" Moghalu tweeted.
The political economist continues to put himself in the shop window for another presidential run in 2023, through his social media posts and during consultations with sundry stakeholders.
He has labelled the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed, as "stealing the resources of the Niger Delta" and a "perfect example of Nigeria living in the mind of certain cabals simply to service vested interests."
He has also warned that the Nigerian federal government must never recognize or deal with the Taliban--a terrorist, fundamentalist group that has just seized power in Afghanistan.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng