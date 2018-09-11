Pulse.ng logo
Moghalu says joining PACT was a mistake

Moghalu YPP presidential candidate says joining PACT was a mistake

The presidential candidate said he's now ready to move forward to next year's election with no further distractions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Moghalu says joining PACT was a mistake play

Prof. Kingsley Moghalu

(To Build A Nation)

Presidential candidate, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has disclosed that his involvement with the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) coalition was a well-intentioned mistake.

Moghalu was one of the 18 presidential aspirants who formed PACT in July 2018 and resolved to get behind one consensus candidate to contest against President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

Last month, leadership expert and business coach, Fela Durotoye, was elected the consensus candidate even though it led to the exit of a few members of the group, most notably Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who expressed reservations about the electoral process.

With many questioning Moghalu's integrity due to his failure to honour the agreement made with the coalition, he has apologised to his supporters and described joining PACT as a mistake.

While speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, September 10, 2018, Moghalu said he's now ready to move forward with no further distractions as the presidential candidate of his party, the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

He said, "The whole PACT arrangement for me, it was a mistake. For me to have gone into it, it was a well-intentioned error and I have apologised to my supporters.

"Now that I've emerged as the presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party, we're moving ahead to the February elections without any further distractions."

Moghalu was elected YPP's presidential flag bearer at the party's national convention at International Conference Centre, Abuja, on September 8, 2018.

How I'll revive Nigeria's economy - Moghalu

Moghalu also said Nigeria's economy is in shambles because the current leadership lacks the vision to conceptualise a coherent policy and execute it.

He said, "I offer something different, something bold, something new. The economy will be managed in a very different way when I become president of this country.

"You see, the secret of the success of the economy is economic philosophy. If you cannot conceptualise it, you cannot execute it. Nigeria's economy is just ad-hocism, writ large. One policy today, one policy tomorrow, there's no coherence or vision.

"I'm saying that the fundamental aspects of this country are not functioning properly and that is why poverty is so high.

"What I'll do differently. You manage the economy with a vision and there are three things that will make Nigeria's economy function very well and once I get into office as president, I'll begin to make sure those things are in place.

"Number one, property rights. Number two, innovation. Number three, capital. That's how a capitalist economy functions. Well, none of those three things exist in the Nigerian economy. How can the economy function well?"

The presidential candidate urged Nigerians to ditch the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) and the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, noting that both parties are equally as bad for the country.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

