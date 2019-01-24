Presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, is putting in more miles on the campaign trail, hours after another contestant, Obiageli Ezekwesili announced she would be withdrawing from the race to help lead a coalition that will defeat the PDP and APC.

Moghalu, Fela Durotoye and Omoyele Sowore, are the remaining front-line so called 'third force' candidates left in the race; and it is believed in political circles that a consensus candidacy arrangement is currently in the works to nail a single pick from among them.

Durotoye has promised to exit the race as well if that consensus arrangement doesn't eventually settle for him.

Moghalu has been campaigning vigorously

After campaigning in the North and South of Nigeria for weeks on end; and hosting town hall meetings asking young people to turn out for the YPP during the general elections, Moghalu is now taking his campaign train to Lagos and other South-western states, his media team shared with Pulse.

According to a statement from the Moghalu campaign organisation;

"Professor Kingsley Moghalu who is tagged the candidate with the most viable economic plan, will storm the South-West Nigerian states to share his vision and plans on how to revive the economy of the region and Nigeria at large.

"The campaign kicks-off in Lagos on Saturday, 26th January 2019, Lion field, Kokumo Road, Alimosho, and will later in the following week comb the major cities in Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ondo States.

"During this campaign tour, Moghalu will connect with his growing supporters who have been yearning to meet him, discuss his victory plans cum participation models; and in return get their undying support and loyalty for the February 16th poll".

Winning the debate added to momentum

Moghalu, 56, served as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from 2009 to 2014. He worked with the United Nations (UN) for about 17 years.

He recently launched his book – 'Build, Innovate & Grow (BIG)'--wherein he outlined his vision and plans to get Nigeria out of its current economic troubles.

Moghalu emerged winner of the January 19 presidential debate on several scorecards.

The debate was organized by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG), Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON), Channels Television and numerous other partners.

The debate was viewed by an estimated 60 million Nigerians.

Moghalu has told anyone who cares to listen that he will be sworn-in Nigeria's president on May 29, 2019.