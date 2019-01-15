The candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has emerged as one of the most recognisable faces of the race and it's no wonder many Nigerians want to know more about him before they go to the polls to make an important decision.

According to Google Trends data which reflects search interests relating to different topics on a weekly basis, here is a quick rundown of the things Nigerians were searching for about Moghalu between January 1 and January 8, 2019:

Kingsley Moghalu is from which state?

Kingsley Moghalu hails from Anambra State.

Who is the running mate for Kingsley Moghalu?

Moghalu announced Umma Getso as his running mate in November 2018.

He explained that he chose the 37-year-old activist, who hails from Kano State, because of his belief that the solution to Nigeria's problems lies with the youth.

It's also a fulfillment of his promise to run an inclusive government that's equally gender-balanced.

What is Kingsley Moghalu's political career?

Moghalu didn't fully join politics until 2017. He announced his intention to run for the presidency in February 2018.

However, he had a long stint with the United Nations (UN) and served in several positions from serving as a political affairs officer in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations at the UN Headquarters in New York to serving as a member of the high-level Redesign Panel on the United Nations Internal Justice System.

He was also the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from 2009 to 2014.

How many firms does Kingsley Moghalu have in Nigeria?

After his resignation from the UN, Moghalu went on to establish Sogato Strategies in Geneva, Switzerland in 2009.

The Risk advisory firm, which was established with the minimum capital of 100,000 Swiss francs, has won several profitable mandates from global corporations.

How many years did Kingsley Moghalu work in the United Nation?

Kingsley Moghalu worked with the UN for 16 years (1992 - 2008).

He served as a human rights and elections officer, political affairs officer in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations at the UN Headquarters in New York, political advisor to the special representative of the UN Secretary-General in Croatia, legal adviser to the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in Arusha, Tanzania (and later as the tribunal's spokesman), and as a member of the high-level Redesign Panel on the United Nations Internal Justice System.

He resigned in 2008 after attaining the status of a Senior Officer at the global regulatory body.