MKO's daughter, Rinsola Abiola declares for House of Reps

Rinsola Abiola, daughter of the late Bashorun MKO Abiola and Special Assistant to the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has formally declared her interest to vie for the chance to represent Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda federal constituency, Ogun State, in the House of Representatives.

Abiola, a renowned advocate for youth and women inclusion in politics, is an aspirant on the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

In a statement published on her official social media pages on Sunday, September 30, 2018, she said that the decision to run for office was informed by a deep connection to her people, and urge to provide dutiful representation if elected.

The statement read in part: “I feel deeply connected to my people as I spent a good portion of my formative years in Ogun state. I got most of my education in Abeokuta and I have voted in my hometown since I became eligible to vote; Ogun Central has always been home.

"For the past three years, I have worked as a Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara. This opportunity offered me first hand insight into how the legislature can be used to bring development and empowerment to Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda federal constituency, if elected. I have keenly observed parliamentary proceedings and if given the chance, the experience garnered will enable me get to work immediately without needing to first ‘learn the ropes’.”

Attributing her candidacy to the recently enacted Not Too Young To Run law, she also lamented the “absolute lack of representation of youths and women in the Ogun State caucus of the National Assembly”, describing it as a travesty that only a “transition from tokenism to meaningful inclusion” can correct through inclusion of more young people, like her, in public office.

Rinsola Abiola, an acclaimed advocate for gender equity and youth inclusion in politics, called for support while also pledging to focus on health-care, agriculture, youth and women empowerment, and restructuring through constitution amendment.

Preliminary reports indicate that the ADP direct primaries are set to hold this week.