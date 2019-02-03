A faction of the Miyetti Allah group in the North-East has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

In December 2018, the National President of the Miyeeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa announced that the group, during it general meeting in Abuja, agreed to endorse Buhari.

According to SaharaReporters, Mafindi Umaru Danburam, the leader of the North-East faction said that the entire group did not meet to agree on a presidential candidate to endorse.

Danburam said "Miyetti Allah had, at no time, sat to decide which presidential candidate to support.

"I resigned my office as Mortheast leader of Miyetti Allah since news broke about the purported endorsement of President Buhari by our national body. So we're here to tell the world that if someone is priding himself as a Fulani man, Atiku is more, because he occupies the revered stool of the second in command at Adamawa emirate as the Waziri.

"If someone prides himself as a Fulani herder, Atiku is more, because he owns more than 1,000 heads of cattle, compared to 150.”

Fulanis has no dignity under Buhari

Also, speaking, a member of the group, Mohammed Ango said that Fulanis have lost their dignity under the current administration.

"Fulani people have lost more dignity under the Buhari administration than any other in history.

"Today, our people are branded as killers, branded as kidnappers or robbers, just because some people are misrepresenting us. Before now, the relationship between herders and farmers was not this bad; we can all attest to this. Our people, for instance, could pass the night in the house of say, a Bachama man in Numan, but now all that has been eroded,” he added.

In a related development, traditional rulers in Ebonyi have promised to ensure that people of the state vote massively for Atiku.

This is coming after the monarchs endorsed the second term bid of President Buhari.

According to Punch, leader of the Ebonyi state Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Charles Mpkuma gave Atiku the assurance.