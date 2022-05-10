RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Miyetti Allah denies buying APC presidential form for Jonathan

MACBAN says it did not purchase any presidential form for any presidential hopeful.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied buying the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

A northern coalition described as a Fulani Group had on Monday, May 9, 2022, obtained the forms for the former president to enable him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The ex-president has, however, rejected the form, saying he did not authorise the purchase of the form.

Denying involvement in the procurement of the form, MACBAN in a statement signed by Baba Othman Ngelzarma, its national secretary on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, said, it did not purchase any presidential form for any presidential hopeful.

The statement reads, “The attention of MACBAN has been drawn to a trending story in which we are being quoted as having bought a presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2023 elections,” Ngelzarma said.

“We wish to make it clear that MACBAN did not and will not buy any form for any candidate contesting elections.

“MACBAN does not see any gain in this kind of profligate enterprise that adds no value to the million of our members who are wallowing in poverty as a result of banditry, cattle rustling and the dastardly activities of self-appointed vigilantes who for all intent and purpose are committed to executing genocide.

“We believe politics should be left to politicians, we see no mileage in supporting any politician when we are overwhelmed by the crisis being faced by our members nationwide.”

MACBAN also urged the media to “take their time to understand the difference between the various fulbe organisations and avoid dragging us into political mud”.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that the presidential form bought on behalf of Jonathan was paid for by a northern governor of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, Dr Dennis Otiotio , Chairman, Bayelsa chapter, All Progressives Congress (APC), has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding Jonathan’s political party membership.

Otiotio said the former president is not yet a registered member of the APC in Bayelsa State.

