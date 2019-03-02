The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Association has declared that all Governors who are in support of anti-grazing law will lose the upcoming Governorship election.

According to The Cable, the President of the group, Bello Bodejo made the declaration while speaking to newsmen.

Bodejo also congratulated President Buhari on his victory at the just concluded presidential election which held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Buhari won 15,191,847 of the total votes cast while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar gained 11,262,978 votes, an astonishing victory margin of 3,928,869 votes.

The group's President said the cows in the bush are also happy that Buhari has been re-elected, adding that Nigeria will experience a lot of change.

“It is now that the real change will come. I believe that Baba will bring a lot of change to Nigeria. Even the cows in the bush are now happy and will know that very soon, change will reach them.

“[On Wednesday], when I wanted to harvest milk from my cow, I noticed that it was double what I used to get. Through that, I know that something good is coming to the country. So, even the cows are happy and feeling that change has come.

“Before now, after every election, you used to have all manner of crises but since Buhari won, you can see that everywhere is calm. Everybody is very happy; some are dancing and killing animals to do sacrifice. We, the Fulani are praying for him and that he should remember us. The Fulani are really suffering; they are killing the Fulani everywhere but we cannot leave President Buhari. We believe in him. He is our son, father and grandfather.

“I urge him to remove all the people around him who are enemies of his administration. During the campaigns, many people, including Atiku, were trying to poison the minds of the Fulani that Buhari did not do anything for us. We understood that Buhari entered government at a time that everything had spoilt in the country. I believe that Buhari is going to do a lot now. So many people tried to use money to buy us but we believe in Buhari. We are praying that Buhari will listen to the leadership of the Fulani,” Bodejo added.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the governorship election will hold on Saturday, March 9, 2019.