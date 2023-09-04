Minister appoints ex-House of Reps aspirant, Abdulkareem as Special Adviser

Abdulkareem in a statement on Monday in Abuja said he will do all within his power not to negate the vision and aspiration of the minister.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Abdulkareem contested the House of Reps primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-ero Federal Constituency of Kwara in 2022.

He said he was ready to serve the minister and ultimately the country, adding that it was a huge responsibility to be part of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda. He promised to key into the dreams and visions of the administration, stating that he would collaborate with civil servants to ensure the country profits from the new ministry.

He said the creative economy would be used to drive jobs, revenue, community resources and cultural engagement that would help the country to shift from oil dependent economy.

According to him, the creative economy is one of the fastest-growing sectors and this is why the president decided to give it to a woman who is focus and with the energy to get the job done.