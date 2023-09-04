ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Minister appoints ex-House of Reps aspirant, Abdulkareem as Special Adviser

News Agency Of Nigeria

The new appointee said he would collaborate with civil servants to ensure the country profits from the new ministry.

Hajia Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy and Abiola Abdulkareem, newly S.A, Civil Service Affairs
Hajia Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy and Abiola Abdulkareem, newly S.A, Civil Service Affairs

Recommended articles

Abdulkareem in a statement on Monday in Abuja said he will do all within his power not to negate the vision and aspiration of the minister.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Abdulkareem contested the House of Reps primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-ero Federal Constituency of Kwara in 2022.

He said he was ready to serve the minister and ultimately the country, adding that it was a huge responsibility to be part of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda. He promised to key into the dreams and visions of the administration, stating that he would collaborate with civil servants to ensure the country profits from the new ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the creative economy would be used to drive jobs, revenue, community resources and cultural engagement that would help the country to shift from oil dependent economy.

According to him, the creative economy is one of the fastest-growing sectors and this is why the president decided to give it to a woman who is focus and with the energy to get the job done.

He said he will help to promote innovation among civil servants which would help to bring additional revenue to the country, while urging for support from civil servant to drive the agenda.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We’ll continue to advocate health insurance scheme for retirees - NLC

We’ll continue to advocate health insurance scheme for retirees - NLC

General Oligui to be sworn in as transitional president after coup in Gabon

General Oligui to be sworn in as transitional president after coup in Gabon

CSO faults Reps over ₦81.2bn spent by NAGGW to plant 21m trees

CSO faults Reps over ₦81.2bn spent by NAGGW to plant 21m trees

Minister appoints ex-House of Reps aspirant, Abdulkareem as Special Adviser

Minister appoints ex-House of Reps aspirant, Abdulkareem as Special Adviser

FG distributes yam seeds, other inputs to farmers in Kaduna

FG distributes yam seeds, other inputs to farmers in Kaduna

Lagos Govt covers medical care of boy with alleged missing intestine at LASUTH

Lagos Govt covers medical care of boy with alleged missing intestine at LASUTH

AIT, Raypower FM shut down by Rivers state government

AIT, Raypower FM shut down by Rivers state government

Father, 2 sons confirmed dead in Anambra building collapse

Father, 2 sons confirmed dead in Anambra building collapse

15 things to know as Lagos Blue Line rail begins operations today

15 things to know as Lagos Blue Line rail begins operations today

Pulse Sports

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

€200m for one foot — Napoli set new Osimhen price tag

€200m for one foot — Napoli set new Osimhen price tag

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LP candidate calls for cancellation as members stage protest against Edo LG poll/Illustration.

LP candidate calls for cancellation as members stage protest against Edo LG poll

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. (TheWhistler)

BREAKING: I dare anyone to suspend me, Wike tells PDP

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and former spokesman of Atiku campaign, Daniel Bwala.

Wike will be expelled from PDP at appropriate time, Atiku's ex-spokesman

Abdullahi-Umar-Ganduje, the National Chairman of the APC [Leadership]

APC disowns own campaign council lists for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections