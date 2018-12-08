Over 20 million Nigerians voted without full biometric accreditation in 2015

news

According to a report released recently, about 21.4 million Nigerians voted in the 2015 election without full biometric authentication.

During an election, the Smart Card Readers (SCRs) are used to authenticate a voter who presents a Permanent Voters Card to be sure he/she is the owner before voting by scanning his/her fingerprint and PVC.

Full biometric authentication, as explained by the report, is when the PVC and fingerprint of a voter is successfully authenticated.

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in 2015, approved that “where biometric authentication of a legitimate holder of a genuine PVC becomes challenging, there could be physical authentication of the person and completion of an Incident Form, to allow the person to vote.”

The data obtained by DeepDive Intelligence, states that “68%, of PVCs representing 21.4m of the 31.7m citizens accredited to vote in 2015 presidential election failed full accreditation with the Smart Card Readers and had to use incidence forms for accreditation. Only 32% or 10.3m of PVCs presented passed full accreditation.”

A Breakdown

A further breakdown of the data shows that out of the 68%, Smart Card Readers could only read the PVCs of about 42% (about 13.4 million voters) but could not verify their fingerprints to show that the cards belong to them.

Also, another 26% (about 8 million voters) used incidence forms because the card readers could not read their PVCs at all.

Below is an image that shows 10 states with the lowest and highest numbers of voters who voted without full biometric accreditation.

According to The Cable, a large percentage of those who voted with incidence forms came from the states where President Buhari won elections in 2015.

In 2015, Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 15,424,921 votes to defeat the incumbent President, Goodluck Jonathan, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 12,853,162 votes.