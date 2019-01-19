The umbrella body of militants groups in the Niger-Delta, Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators (CNDA), has vowed to cause violence if elections in the region are rigged.

According to Daily Post, the militants also called on security agencies not to aid the manipulation of votes during the elections.

Speaking to newsmen, the spokesman of the group, John Duku said that they will monitor the proceedings in polling units across the South-South region.

He said “We have sensitised our members and affiliates on how and who to vote, come February 16, 2019. I also want to assure you that our men would be on the ground in all the polling units across the Niger Delta region.

“If we notice any attempt to rig election by anyone, including the security agents, it shall be bloody. Let people vote (according to) their conscience and let the vote of the people count.

“We want to assure you that President Buhari will not return in 2019 except INEC compromises election results. Buhari has neglected the Niger Delta people to the extent that we would have reacted in a very negative way if not for our elders and leaders who continuously calmed us down.

ALSO READ: Niger Delta militants threaten to shut down oil wells over CJN's case

“Our brother, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, accepted defeat and handed over to Buhari; I implore Buhari to toe the path of honour and do same.”

The Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators (CNDA) is made up of the Niger Delta Avengers, Niger Delta Volunteers, Bakassi Strike Force, Niger Delta Warriors, Niger Delta Peoples Fighters, Bakassi Freedom Fighters, Niger Delta Movement for Justice and Niger Delta Fighters Network.

There has been relative calm in the Niger-Delta , following Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo's mediation with stakeholders in the region.