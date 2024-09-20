ADVERTISEMENT
Mercy Johnson's husband escapes assassination attempt on eve of Edo election

Nurudeen Shotayo

The lawmaker escaped death thanks to the intervention of his security personnel who engaged the armed thugs.

This was disclosed by Okojie's media aide, Michael Ihaza, in a statement on Friday, September 20, 2024.

According to Ihaza, the politician was attacked at his home by gunmen who disguised as police officers in a Lexus GX 470 carrying a Rivers State vehicle registration number – PHC 253 FF.

However, the assassination attempt was thwarted by security personnel attached to Okojie, who engaged the assailants.

It “was unsuccessful owing to the intervention of security personnel attached to the lawmaker”.

“The armed thugs who disguised as police officers along with two others, invaded the residence of Hon. Okojie, claimed to be on appointment and proceeded to the seating room.

“Following the intervention of the security personnel attached to the lawmaker, two of the armed thugs fled leaving behind the driver and another who are currently being interrogated by officers from the Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Uromi.

“The suspects have so far made a confessional statement stating that they were sent on the mission by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Esan North East Local Government Area,” the statement read.

Prince Odianosen Okojie celebrating his victory during the 2023 general election [Instagram/PrinceOdiOkojie]
Prince Odianosen Okojie celebrating his victory during the 2023 general election [Instagram/PrinceOdiOkojie] Pulse Nigeria

The actress's husband is a federal lawmaker representing the Esan North-East/Esan South-East Federal Constituency in Edo State under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The reported attack came on the eve of the Governorship election in the South-South State. Okojie has been very vocal about his support for the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

The Edo State Police Command hasn't reacted to the report as of the time of filing this report.

