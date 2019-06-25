Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West - PDP) has urged voters to elect him the new Kogi State governor because the state deserves better than it's currently getting.

The lawmaker, who was recently re-elected to the National Assembly, had officially joined the race for the November 16 governorship election earlier in June 2019.

In a video he shared on his social media accounts on Tuesday, June 25, Melaye said his ambition is not for personal interests but for the betterment of the people of the state.

He said he cannot look away from the struggles of the state which he noted can be corrected with the right leadership.

"I cannot look away when poverty is ravaging our dear state as if we don't have resources to turn the fortune of the people around.

"How can I look away when violence, hooliganism, and intimidation is fast becoming the order of the day.

"I cannot look away when the hope of the average person is being destroyed against the wish of the founding and patriotic fathers and mothers of Kogi State.

"If I look away, then I'm not the Dino you've come to know," he said.

Before he made a dramatic return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year, Melaye had been a very public antagonist of current Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, whom he had initially supported.

Melaye blamed many of his legal troubles with the Police on Bello whom he's accused several times of plotting to kill him.

Melaye referenced these troubles in his video, noting that his persecution was a consequence of speaking up for the common man.

"The time to speak is over. It is time to act and bring the people of this great state the progress we've spoken about for too long.

"I may not know much, but this one thing I know - that Kogi people deserve something better than what they have right now.

"If you feel the same, then this is your ambition. Let us all rally round and change the sorry state we've become. This is the people's agenda.

"Kogi State is definitely going to be better with Dino Melaye," the 45-year-old said.

The PDP's governorship primary election will take place on September 3. If Melaye wins, he'll most likely face Bello who's contesting for a second term.