Malaye said when the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was about to choose his running mate for the 2023 presidential election, Wike called him to prevail on Atiku to consider him as a running mate.

The Kogi politician disclosed this in an interview barely 24 hours after Wike during a media chat with selected journalists in Port Harcourt opposed Melaye’s governorship ambition in Kogi state.

Wike said if Melaye wins the party’s ticket, he won’t campaign for the PDP in the election because he doesn’t have what it takes to vie for such a political position.

“When you give Dino that ticket, you know he won’t win in Kogi State. Why would Kogi people say they would vote for a candidate like Dino? Are we joking?” Wike said.

However, Melaye has fired back at Wike calling him a liar with no iota of integrity.

The former lawmaker said during the build-up to the February 25 presidential election, Wike called him 19 times in two hours begging him to prevail on Atiku to choose him as his vice presidential candidate.

He said the governor spent hours at the airport waiting for him to tell him that Atiku has picked him as his running mate.

“If I open my can of worms and maggot on Wike but I am waiting for him. The territory that he is trying to practice is my own primary constituency. and I am waiting for him. He is a pretentious character, he is a liar and he has no iota of integrity.

“Wike was calling me when Atiku Abubakar was to announce his running mate. I have records and I’ve printed it and I am waiting for him. He called me 19 times in two hours begging us to convince Atiku Abubakar to make him the vice presidential candidate”, he said.